How to Watch the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on TV and Online

Its about to go down!
The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards are just a few days away on Sunday, Nov. 15. All of your favorite performers, actors, reality stars and more are will be honored with some major awards for all of their hard work entertaining the masses this year.
The people have spoken by casting over 1 billion votes, and now it's time to see who wins across all the TV, movie, music and pop culture categories!
Before the big night, find out everything you need to know about how to watch the 2020 People's Choice Awards, who's hosting and attending and all the spectacular star-studded details of the PCAs!
When are the 2020 People's Choice Awards and what time do they start?
Sunday, Nov. 15 is the night when it all goes down. As per usual, you can kick your night off with E!'s Live From the Red Carpet coverage at 7 p.m. hosted by Giuliana Rancic, and then stay tuned for the PCAs telecast which will be live at 9 p.m. on E!.
Who is hosting the 2020 PCAs?
Sorry not sorry, but this year's host is Demi Lovato. The "Still Have Me" singer is taking the reins of the evening and will be your guide for the whole night.
Where are the PCAs held?
For the third year in a row, the annual award show will broadcast live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
How do you watch the PCAs?
You can catch the big night on E! starting at 9 p.m. Plus, make sure you're following E! News on Twitter and Instagram to catch all of the extra digital action unfold, including our Live From E! Stream on Twitter at @enews beginning at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.
Who are the PCA nominees?
Stars like Justin Bieber, Addison Rae and Lady Gaga are up for some of the biggest awards of the evening. See the complete list of 2020 nominees here. Plus, three very talented entertainers are being honored in a major way. Tracee Ellis Ross will accept the Fashion Icon Award, Jennifer Lopez is set to receive the People's Icon Award and Tyler Perry has been named this year's recipient of the People's Champion Award.
Who will be presenting during the show?
Social Star nominee Addison Rae, Glow actress Alison Brie, actor Armie Hammer, recording artist Bebe Rexha, star of NBC's Good Girls Christina Hendricks, 2020 PCAs nominee Jameela Jamil from The Good Place, WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn, recording artist Machine Gun Kelly, singer and star of the film Feel the Beat Sofia Carson, PCAs-nominated star of Like a Boss Tiffany Haddish and recording artist Tyler, the Creator.
Who is performing at the PCAs?
Get ready for some Bieber fever. Justin Bieber was announced as one of the performers for this year's big event. The "Lonely" singer is the most nominated male artist with 7 nominations. Including, Male Artist of 2020, Song of 2020 for "Intentions" and "Stuck With U," Album of 2020 for Changes, Music Video of 2020 and Collaboration of 2020 for "Holy" and Social Celebrity of 2020. The chart topping duo Chloe x Halle, who are nominated for Group of 2020, will also take the stage during the show.
If I miss the PCAs live show at 9 p.m., can I watch it at a later time?
Miss the live show? Don't worry! The 2020 People's Choice Awards will air again at 11 p.m. on E!. You can also watch it the next day on Monday, Nov. 16 or any time after online here.
The 2020 People's Choice Awards are going to be a night to remember!