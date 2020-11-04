How Teen Mom 2's Chelsea Houska Made All of Her Dreams Come True

Related : "Teen Mom" Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Threats to quit aren't exactly uncommon in the Teen Mom universe.

There isn't one mother in the bunch who hasn't felt at one time or another that the intrusive cameras, airing of painful, personal details and hordes of opinionated fans are too high a price for reality TV notoriety and a steady paycheck.

But when Chelsea Houska decided that the current 10th season of Teen Mom 2 would be the last for her, husband Cole DeBoer and their growing family, it wasn't because she'd become tired of the crew's constant presence or frustrated with the liberties taking place in the editing room. She was simply ready to graduate from MTV High.

"After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last," she posted on Instagram Nov. 10, confirming E! News' recent report. "We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning."