Jason MomoaKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Pregnant Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay Reveals the Sex of Her Baby

The Bravo star announced whether she's having a baby boy or girl! All the details on her big reveal.

By Brett Malec Nov 11, 2020 6:04 PMTags
FamilyBabiesPregnanciesBravoCelebritiesVanderpump RulesScheana Marie Shay
Related: "Vanderpump Rules" Star Scheana Shay Is Pregnant

Scheana Shay is having a...

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, the pregnant Vanderpump Rules star announced the sex of her baby-to-be with boyfriend Brock Davies.

"IT'S A GIRL!!! I can't wait to put the biggest bows in her hair and shower her with unicorns and rainbows!" Scheana, who is four months pregnant, wrote on Instagram today. The reality TV star's post also included an adorable image of the exact moment she and Brock found out the sex by shooting out a cloud of pink confetti. They happy couple and parents-to-be celebrated by sharing a kiss after finding out the sex.

Scheana's sex reveal comes exactly two weeks after she announced her pregnancy.

"IT'S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!! We are expecting our rainbow baby!!!" the 35-year-old Bravo star shared on Oct. 28 along with an Instagram pic of her sonogram.

photos
Vanderpump Rules Pregnancies

In June, Shay revealed she had suffered a miscarriage. "I have always been an open book and I've always told you everything going on in my life and so many of you have followed me on my fertility journey over the last year and a half and this is a part of it. It's just a sad part," she explained on her podcast.

Instagram

Scheana's doctor later performed an ultrasound that confirmed there was no heartbeat and "nothing was progressing." 

"It's still been a lot to process because now I'm at home and I'm just waiting to naturally miscarry," Scheana added. "Although this one isn't working out and we don't know yet what's exactly going to happen, I know that I was able to get pregnant on my own and that is a miracle."

Despite to sad news, Scheana vowed to try again. "I know that now I want this more than anything," she said at the time. "The second that test said positive, I've never been more excited for something in my life. Now it's a waiting game."

Trending Stories

1

Jason Momoa Was "Completely in Debt" After Being Killed Off GOT

2

Trista Sutter Says Producers Had Storylines for Her Bachelorette Party

3
Exclusive

Whitney Way Thore on Her Shocking Split and Those Fake Romance Rumors

photos
2020 Celebrity Babies

Scheana isn't the only Vanderpump Rules star expecting her first child. Jax Taylor's wife Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent and Stassie Schroeder are all also currently pregnant.

Scroll down to see more Vanderpump Rules pregnancy updates!

Binge past seasons of Vanderpump Rules on Peacock any time.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Instagram
Stripped Down

Lala Kent bared her baby bump with a stripped-down mirror selfie.

Instagram
Bump Ahead

Scheana Shay put her bump on display for Halloween 2020.

Instagram
Peek-a-boo!

Lala Kent's growing bump was spotted in this Halloween 2020 snap. She wrote on the image, "This is as Halloween as it gets for me."

Instagram
Happy Halloween

Pregnant Brittany Cartwright celebrated Halloween early with co-star Katie Maloney-Schwartz and former co-stars Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder.

om Schwartz/Instagram
It's a Boy

In September 2020, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor learned they're having a baby boy.

Instagram
Embracing the Bump

Stassi wrote on Instagram, "Sex symbol right here."

Instagram
Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor

A little over a year after tying the knot, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are expecting a baby.

"Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon," Brittany captioned this image, with Jax writing, "Sooooo,........I am gonna be Dad.."

Instagram
Lala Kent & Randall Emmett

At the beginning of Sept. 2020, Lala Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett revealed they're expecting their first child together.

A few weeks later, the happy couple revealed that they're having a baby girl. And, it's safe to say, their gender reveals was unlike any other.

Per posts on social media, the twosome found out they were having a baby girl after a skydiver flew down with a bright pink parachute.

Instagram
Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark

In June, former cast member Stassi Schroeder announced she and fiancé Beau Clark were expecting their first child, a baby girl.

Prior to this announcement, Stassi and Kristen Doute were fired from the Bravo show following former co-star Faith Stowers' claim that the pair reported her to law enforcement over a false stealing claim.

Stassi has since apologized to Faith, which you can find here.

Instagram
In Love Already

Following her pregnancy announcement, Brittany took to Instagram and posted this baby bump pic. On the image, she wrote, "So in love already."

Instagram
Glowing Bride-to-Be

Randall shared with his Instagram followers, "Lunch with my glowing pregnant fiancé!!!"

Instagram
Bare Bump

Beau shared this shot of his pregnant fiancée on their engagement anniversary.

Instagram
Proud Parents

Brittany and Jax proudly put the ultrasound shots of their baby on the fridge.

Instagram
25 Weeks

At "25 weeks," Stassi posted, "Our Clark Passenger is poppin'."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

Jason Momoa Was "Completely in Debt" After Being Killed Off GOT

2

Trista Sutter Says Producers Had Storylines for Her Bachelorette Party

3
Exclusive

Whitney Way Thore on Her Shocking Split and Those Fake Romance Rumors

4

Patrick Schwarzenegger Talks Sister Katherine's First Months as a Mom

5

DWTS' Cheryl Burke Reacts to Those Chrishell and Gleb Rumors

Latest News

Exclusive

Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Describes Her Dream Man on Daily Pop

Selena Gomez to Portray Trailblazing Gay Mountaineer in New Biopic

Today's Best Sales: Kohl's, Torrid, Verishop & More

Demi Lovato Reveals Why the PCAs Have "Always Meant the Most" to Her

Bad Bunny Will Guest Star in Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico

Exclusive

All Hell Is Breaking Loose in a New Bachelorette Promo

Nikki & Brie Preview New Total Bellas: Sex Fails, Births & More