Pregnant Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay Reveals the Sex of Her Baby

Scheana Shay is having a...
On Wednesday, Nov. 11, the pregnant Vanderpump Rules star announced the sex of her baby-to-be with boyfriend Brock Davies.
"IT'S A GIRL!!! I can't wait to put the biggest bows in her hair and shower her with unicorns and rainbows!" Scheana, who is four months pregnant, wrote on Instagram today. The reality TV star's post also included an adorable image of the exact moment she and Brock found out the sex by shooting out a cloud of pink confetti. They happy couple and parents-to-be celebrated by sharing a kiss after finding out the sex.
Scheana's sex reveal comes exactly two weeks after she announced her pregnancy.
"IT'S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!! We are expecting our rainbow baby!!!" the 35-year-old Bravo star shared on Oct. 28 along with an Instagram pic of her sonogram.
In June, Shay revealed she had suffered a miscarriage. "I have always been an open book and I've always told you everything going on in my life and so many of you have followed me on my fertility journey over the last year and a half and this is a part of it. It's just a sad part," she explained on her podcast.
Scheana's doctor later performed an ultrasound that confirmed there was no heartbeat and "nothing was progressing."
"It's still been a lot to process because now I'm at home and I'm just waiting to naturally miscarry," Scheana added. "Although this one isn't working out and we don't know yet what's exactly going to happen, I know that I was able to get pregnant on my own and that is a miracle."
Despite to sad news, Scheana vowed to try again. "I know that now I want this more than anything," she said at the time. "The second that test said positive, I've never been more excited for something in my life. Now it's a waiting game."
Scheana isn't the only Vanderpump Rules star expecting her first child. Jax Taylor's wife Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent and Stassie Schroeder are all also currently pregnant.
Scroll down to see more Vanderpump Rules pregnancy updates!
Binge past seasons of Vanderpump Rules on Peacock any time.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)