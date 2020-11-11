Dominic West and Wife Catherine Continue to Put on a United Front Amid Lily James Drama

Related : Lily James Makes First TV Appearance Since Dominic West Drama

A month after Dominic West and co-star Lily James sparked romance rumors, the actor continues to signal his marriage to his wife, Catherine FitzGerald, is strong.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, the Wire alum and star of the Showtime series The Affair was photographed going for a run with his spouse on a small road near their home in England. Their outing comes a month after West, 51, and Lily James, his 31-year-old co-star in the upcoming BBC mini-series The Pursuit of Love, made headlines and sparked romance rumors when they were photographed showing PDA in Rome.

Less than 24 hours after the pictures of the two actors were released, West and his wife stepped outside their home and kissed in front of reporters in a show of unity. The actor told the journalists, "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together." The two also left a handwritten note posted on their gate that read, "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together. Thank you." Signed, "Catherine & Dominic."