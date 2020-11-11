Jason MomoaKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Bachelor Nation's Caelynn Miller-Keyes Sends Plea For Help After Her Brother Goes Missing

"My brother is missing and we need help finding him," Bachelor in Paradise's Caelynn Miller-Keyes tweeted on Wednesday. "He was last seen yesterday morning in Fredericksburg, VA."

By Elyse Dupre Nov 11, 2020 5:06 PM
Caelynn Miller-Keyes' brother, Haydn Kamenicky, is missing.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum shared the heartbreaking news on Twitter Wednesday, Nov. 11. "My brother is missing and we need help finding him," she wrote alongside several photos of her sibling. "He was last seen yesterday morning in Fredericksburg, VA. Please contact me or the Fredericksburg police, 540-658-4450 if you know anything."

Caelynn noted Haydn drives a red Dodge Durango with the license plate number XGB2103. No other information was provided.

Shortly after, followers started sending Caelynn words of support on social media. "I am so sorry Caelynn," one fan tweeted. "Praying you find him soon."

Added another, "Praying for his safe return."

Her sister, Arianna Miller-Keyes, also sent out a plea for help. "My brother is Haydn Kamenicky," she wrote on Instagram. "Please keep sharing and if you live in the area keep your eyes open for him."

Viewers first met Caelynn on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor in 2019. The two visited Fredericksburg, Va. for her hometown date. There, Caelynn introduced Colton to a few of her family members, including Arianna, who had a heart-to-heart conversation with Caelynn about the couple's relationship.

After she didn't get the final rose, Caelynn appeared on season six of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired later that year. She left the show early after forming a connection with fellow contestant Dean Unglert, who she currently still dates.

E! News has reached out to authorities but has yet to hear back.

E! News also reached out to Caelynn's rep but did not receive any comment.

