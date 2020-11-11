All the Details on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 People's Choice Awards Coverage

The big night is almost here, and you won't want to miss a single moment!

This Sunday night (Nov. 15), the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards are going to be in full swing live and in person from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. E! has got you covered when it comes to making sure you don't miss a single moment of the show, starting with the red carpet coverage you won't see anywhere else.

Starting the fun is none other than the E! red carpet queen herself Giuliana Rancic. Giuliana will begin the evening by hosting the network's signature E! Live From The Red Carpet: The 2020 People's Choice Awards show starting at 7 p.m. ET/ PT. Plus, E!'s Erin Lim will also take part in the Live From The Red Carpet coverage to breakdown all of the fun things happening on social media throughout the night.

Then, we're getting the gang back together! Nightly Pop host Nina Parker, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski and Lauren Ash from NBC's Superstore will be breaking down the honorees' most unstoppable moments and best looks from the red carpet pre-show.

After all the fun pre-show action finishes, you'll want to stick around to see which of your favorite celebs will be taking home an award during the event airing at 9 p.m. ET/ PT.