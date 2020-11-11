Emily in Paris Is Officially Returning For Season 2! See the Very-French Announcement

Related : Lily Collins on How "Emily in Paris" Differs From "Sex and the City"

The 20-something-year old social media marketer we love to hate and hate to love isn't going anywhere.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Netflix confirmed that Lily Collins will step back into her designer shoes to play Emily Cooper for season two of Emily in Paris. To share the news, the streaming service doctored up a fictional letter from Savoir, the luxury agency Emily works for, in which her boss, Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) informs the U.S. office that they'll need Emily's assistance no matter how annoying they find her.

"Despite her overconfident manner and lack of prior experience in luxury goods marketing, she has nonetheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients during her short time at Savoir," the letter reads. "Call it bonne chance, or American ingenuity—I'm leaning towards the former—her results are impressive."

It continues, "We hope that by extending her time in Paris, Emily will further the relationships she has already made, delve deeper into our culture, and perhaps pick up a few words of basic French."