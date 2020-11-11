The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Hints at Future Baby Plans With Dale Moss

Related : "The Bachelorette" Clare Engaged! But, Is It Too Soon?

Clare Crawley has babies on the brain.

The reality star dished on her future plans with fiancé Dale Moss during the couple's sit-down interview with Chris Harrison. When asked what's next for the pair, the hairstylist from California replied, "Babies." However, the model said they're going to get married first. Either way, Clare just seemed excited for their next chapter.

"Whatever happens," she said on the Nov. 10 episode of The Bachelorette, "we're just happy to, like, start our lives together and to get to know each other more, and more and more."

Last week, fans saw Clare end her season early by breaking up with her other suitors and accepting a proposal from Dale. And while the 39-year-old said their time together has been a "dream come true," she also admitted not everyone has been supportive of their whirlwind romance.

"I think I'd be lying if I said it didn't hurt me," Clare said of her haters' skepticism. "Because here is something that I finally found that makes me so incredibly happy, like, to my core. To finally feel this type of love that I have been craving and wanting, like, I just wish people can be happy for us."