Here's How Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Keeping Chris Pratt and Daughter Lyla Extra Close

Katherine Schwarzenegger has a special—and sparkly—way of keeping her famous husband Chris Pratt and their baby girl close to her at all times. Read on to see for yourself.

Nov 11, 2020
BabiesCeleb KidsChris PrattKatherine Schwarzenegger
No matter how far away they ever are, Katherine Schwarzenegger has found a way to keep husband Chris Pratt and their daughter forever close to her. 

The new mom, who welcomed a baby girl named Lyla Maria in August, took to social media on Tuesday, Nov. 10, with a breakdown of her latest "new mommy must-haves." In addition to touting a bottle sanitizer, hands-free breast pump, baby carrier and other various useful items, the star also pointed out some earrings she was wearing that hold an even sweeter meaning. 

On each ear, the author was sporting initials in the form of stud earrings. On one ear, she had "LMSP," the initials of her newborn daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. On the other ear, she had "CP," for her famous other half, of course. The earrings were from EF Collection, which sells individual diamond initial stud earrings for $295 each. 

Katherine appears to be a fan of jewelry with a meaning—she also wears a Smith + Mara necklace of her daughter's name in cursive lettering. 

While the first-time parent seems to be figuring out her new role and what works best for her, Katherine's younger brother Patrick Schwarzenegger recently shed more light on how it's been for his sibling becoming a mom during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's been really tough with COVID," the actor told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on Today. "Chris has been out filming the new Jurassic Park over in London, so it's been kind of tough for Katherine with coming over and seeing us kids."

Instagram

Fortunately, he and their family have been able to get tested before seeing the newborn, though it still doesn't seem real for Patrick. 

"It still feels like it hasn't hit that she has a baby," he said. "It's been really crazy...I can't wait to be the best uncle."

Crazy and happy. As a source told E! News in September, Katherine was in "new mommy bliss mode" after giving birth. 

"She took the first month off from most of her work and loved being able to do that," the source said. "She just reached the six week mark and is looking forward to getting out and doing more."

 



