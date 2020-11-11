Hugh Grant Reveals He Had Coronavirus: "My Eyeballs Felt Three Sizes Too Big"

Related : Cute Alert! Hugh Grant Watches "Ninjago" With His Kids

Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein have recovered after battling coronavirus early on in the pandemic.

During a virtual conversation with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, Nov. 10, The Undoing star revealed that he experienced symptoms in February. "It started as just a very strange syndrome where I kept breaking into a terrible sweat," the 60-year-old said on The Late Show. "It was like a poncho of sweat, embarrassing really. Then my eyeballs felt about three sizes too big and this...a feeling as though an enormous man was sitting on my chest, Harvey Weinstein or someone."

Then, Grant realized he couldn't smell anything while walking down the street and he started to "panic."

"By then people were just starting to talk about this as a symptom," he told Colbert. "And I started sniffing flowers, nothing. And you get more and more desperate. I started sniffing in garbage cans. You know, you want to sniff strangers' armpits because you just can't smell anything."