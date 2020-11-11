Millie Bobby Brown Calls Alzheimer's Disease "Evil" in Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Grandmother

Millie Bobby Brown is mourning the loss of her grandmother, who recently succumbed to her battle with Alzheimer's disease.
On Tuesday, Nov. 10, the Stranger Things star shared a post to Instagram, in which she detailed her grief. "There's no words that make sense right now. There's no feeling to pin point," she began her caption. "Loss is something so complex and I go thru spells where I cant stop crying and then I laugh about all the memories and then sit quiet and try to comprehend what happened."
The 16-year-old continued, "Alzheimer's is evil. Its cruel. Taking away someones ability to remember memories and then how to function like a human being. Its so hard to sit there and watch."
But the actress acknowledged that she will always be her grandmother's "millie moos," writing that she hopes her grandmother will "watch over me and protect me like u did when I was little."
She added, "I loved you more than anyone could ever love. Ill tell everyone about you and the lessons u taught me. Ill thank you every day for the laughs and memories u gave me all through out my life so far."
Millie went on to recall visiting her grandmother's home when she was little, the meals her nanny cooked and the activities they did together.
She also shared her regret that she couldn't be with her nanny during her final days. Millie shared, "I couldn't come home to give u one last snuggle because of Covid-19 so FaceTime was all that we had. I sang to you as much as my voice could take it, even when u were sleeping. These are memories ill never forget."
Millie concluded her message, "She is truly my guardian angel. I love you nanny. Theres no forgetting a soul like this one. I hope time will somewhat heal. But for now ill hug mummy and watch videos of us singing and dancing."
Numerous friends and followers expressed their condolences on her post, including the actress' Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp, who commented, "Rest easy nanny."
The teen previously opened up about her nan's battle with dementia and Alzheimer's on Instagram. In June 2019, she shared her admiration for her grandma and encouraged her followers, "To everyone who is watching their loved one go through this, remind them of all the love they deserve."