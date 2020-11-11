Millie Bobby Brown Calls Alzheimer's Disease "Evil" in Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Grandmother

Related : Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to "KUWTK" Coming to an End

Millie Bobby Brown is mourning the loss of her grandmother, who recently succumbed to her battle with Alzheimer's disease.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, the Stranger Things star shared a post to Instagram, in which she detailed her grief. "There's no words that make sense right now. There's no feeling to pin point," she began her caption. "Loss is something so complex and I go thru spells where I cant stop crying and then I laugh about all the memories and then sit quiet and try to comprehend what happened."

The 16-year-old continued, "Alzheimer's is evil. Its cruel. Taking away someones ability to remember memories and then how to function like a human being. Its so hard to sit there and watch."

But the actress acknowledged that she will always be her grandmother's "millie moos," writing that she hopes her grandmother will "watch over me and protect me like u did when I was little."