How WandaVision Brought Elizabeth Olsen Back to Her Sisters’ Full House Days

Elizabeth Olsen only appeared in one episode of Full House back in 1995, but the happy memories on set with her sisters have really stuck with her all these years.
In fact, she has her sisters to thank for inspiring her nostalgic performance in WandaVision, which will drop on Disney+ this winter. Elizabeth told Entertainment Weekly that visiting Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on the set of Full House in the '90s helped her get into character for the new Marvel TV show.
As the title suggests, WandaVision centers on Wanda (Elizabeth) and Vision (Paul Bettany). The retro show is filled with fun references to classic TV sitcoms from the '50s through the '90s, including Bewitched and I Dream of Jeannie, and was even filmed in front of a live studio audience like back in the day.
"It was insanity," the 31-year-old said of performing for an audience. "There was something very meta for my own life because I would visit those tapings as a kid, where my sisters were working [on Full House]."
So it was especially sentimental for Elizabeth, as she drew on her first-hand knowledge of watching Mary-Kate and Ashley while growing up.
Paul added, "We were all so high by the end of it, we wanted to keep on running the show... Maybe take it out on tour or something. WandaVision on ice."
Though it was nerve-wracking at first to film with a real-life crowd, Elizabeth is grateful she was able to play the Scarlett Witch. "It's been the biggest gift that Marvel's given me, getting to do this show," she said. "You get to just focus on her and not how she felt through everyone else's story lines."
As for her big sisters, the 34-year-old twins have retreated from Hollywood after their last movies came out nearly a decade ago. Nowadays Ashley is said to be supporting Mary-Kate through her "ugly" divorce from Olivier Sarkozy this year. A source told E! News in May, "She's done with constant drama."
They've also been focusing on their acclaimed fashion brands, The Row and Elizabeth and James.
Perhaps that's why the designer duo didn't join Netflix's spinoff Fuller House, which debuted in 2016. The sisters initially said they were "shocked" they hadn't been invited to be a part of it, but after the crew made multiple attempts to have Michelle Tanner make a cameo, actress Candace Cameron Bure confirmed the team didn't even bother asking them to join the last season.
Mary-Kate and Ashley didn't appear in the Full House quarantine reunion in April either. Though the spinoff ended its fifth and final season in June, John Stamos already has ideas for a new series about the Tanners.
So here's to hoping that Elizabeth can reverse-engineer her WandaVision experience to be a part of a future Fuller House show.