How WandaVision Brought Elizabeth Olsen Back to Her Sisters’ Full House Days

Elizabeth Olsen only appeared in one episode of Full House back in 1995, but the happy memories on set with her sisters have really stuck with her all these years.

In fact, she has her sisters to thank for inspiring her nostalgic performance in WandaVision, which will drop on Disney+ this winter. Elizabeth told Entertainment Weekly that visiting Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on the set of Full House in the '90s helped her get into character for the new Marvel TV show.

As the title suggests, WandaVision centers on Wanda (Elizabeth) and Vision (Paul Bettany). The retro show is filled with fun references to classic TV sitcoms from the '50s through the '90s, including Bewitched and I Dream of Jeannie, and was even filmed in front of a live studio audience like back in the day.

"It was insanity," the 31-year-old said of performing for an audience. "There was something very meta for my own life because I would visit those tapings as a kid, where my sisters were working [on Full House]."