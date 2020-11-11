Retta's Collaboration With Eloquii Makes for the Ultimate Winter Outfit

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Day 3 of "The Eloquii Drop: Six Items, Six Days" is here! And today's drop is to die for because Parks and Recreation star Retta is delivering the ultimate winter white outfit.
In collaboration with Eloquii, a brand that creates empowering fashion collections for women sizes 14-28, Retta dreamt up an outfit that will make you excited for the winter months ahead. The three-piece ensemble, designed by Retta herself, includes a head-to-toe monochromatic winter white look. With the sophisticated winter coat, classic lace turtleneck and wide-leg pants, you will be feeling invincible and empowered all winter long!
Besides creating the ultimate winter look, Retta has been keeping busy during quarantine!
"I started learning Italian but abandoned it," the critically-acclaimed comedian shared with us. "The news shot my anxiety through the roof so I had to turn to a meditation app. BUT I booked my first commercial voiceover, recorded a podcast about the suffrage movement called And Nothing Less and got to design an outfit for Eloquii so it wasn't all bad."
And for those who are still trying to move past the loungewear part of quarantine, Retta can relate.
"I gotta tell ya, when quarantine started I was of the school of thought that if ya ain't goin' nowhere, who caaaaares?," The Parks and Rec star explained. "But eventually I found that getting dressed like an adult does made me feel that at least I did ONE thing that day. It was grim but I turned it around."
Take Retta's advice and go get her dreamy collaboration with Eloquii! But you're going to want to hurry because once her items sell out, they're gone forever! Check out her three-piece collection below.
The Retta Coat
The classic yet contemporary winter coat features a removable faux fur collar and gold button details to elevate the look.
The Retta Lace Blouse
Now this is a turtleneck we can get behind! Retta reimagined the classic turtleneck by adding a lace mock neck top that gives off a dainty Victorian vibe.
The Retta Wide-Leg Pant
Retta wanted the top to be tucked in, so she decided on flat front pants and added gold buttons to make them a theme for the whole look. You'll be able to wear these pants all year-long, too!
