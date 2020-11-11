See How Kourtney Kardashian Reacts to Scott Disick's Rehab Plan on KUWTK

Related : Scott Disick Tells Kourtney He's Going to Rehab for "Past Trauma"

Scott Disick is seeking help.

In this clip from Thursday's season 19 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the father of three reveals to Kourtney Kardashian his decision to seek treatment. As E! readers may recall, earlier this year, the Flip It Like Disick star entered rehab to work on "past traumas."

And, as Scott shares in the new footage above, the coronavirus quarantine brought to light certain struggles he was facing.

"I don't know, this whole COVID staying in, no structure, it just like doesn't work for me," Scott shares with Kourtney. "It's like making me feel like I just can't handle staying home, not working."

As he continues, Scott details how he's tried to keep busy during self-isolation.

"Like, renting a house in Malibu for an escape and that turned into a total s--t show with paparazzi," he further laments. "Ok, this is no sanctuary at all."

In a confessional, Scott feels like he's "wasted all this time" and is unable to have "any privacy."