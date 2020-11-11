See Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan Test Pregnant Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Parenting Skills

Related : Brie & Nikki Bella Put Artem's Baby Skills to the Test

Preparing for parenthood.

In this clip from the season six premiere of Total Bellas, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) test Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's parenting skills. While both Bella Twins are pregnant in this scene, Nikki is the one becoming a first-time mom.

Brie starts off, "I'm gonna teach you the ropes, Artem."

In response to this, the Dancing With the Stars pro ponders aloud, "What worst can happen?"

A screaming baby, that's what. Using an app on her phone, Brie manifests a wailing sound and tells Artem and Nikki that the practice doll is tired.

Artem quips, "That's not a baby."

Nikki adds, "Sounds like a grown ass man."

As Artem tries to swaddle the baby doll, Bryan informs the engaged twosome that their baby hasn't stopped crying.

Brie's advice? Put the baby down for a nap.

Artem responds, "Can I have like, a nice baby?"