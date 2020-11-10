Chelsea Houska Breaks Her Silence on Teen Mom 2 Exit

Chelsea Houska's time on Teen Mom 2 has come to an end.

Close to two weeks after E! News confirmed Chelsea's exit from the MTV reality series, the 29-year-old mom of four addressed the matter in a heartfelt statement reflecting on her 10-season journey.

"MTV's Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years. After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole [DeBoer] and I have decided that this season will be our last," Chelsea captioned a family snapshot featuring Cole, daughter Aubree, 10, son Watson, 3, and daughter Layne, 2.

Chelsea expressed her gratitude to MTV and the Teen Mom crew, who she said "are like family to us," and dispelled speculation that her departure was caused by tension between her and the network.

"We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this," she remarked in the statement. "We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning."