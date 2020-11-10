Erika Jayne Is Requesting Spousal Support From Estranged Husband Tom Girardi

Related : Erika Jayne Ends 21-Year Marriage to Tom Girardi

Although Erika Jayne filed for divorce from her husband of 20 years, she's hoping he can still help her out financially.

E! News has obtained Los Angeles court filings that reveal the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is seeking spousal support from her estranged husband Tom Girardi. The Nov. 3 documents show that Erika wants payment, including for her attorney fees, and is requesting the court stop Tom from seeking any spousal support from her in return.

The 49-year-old reality star also wants to determine what claims she may have over any shared property with Tom, 81. The filing reads, "The true nature and extent of the parties' community and quasi-community property and debts is unknown."

In addition, Erika is asking for confirmation that gifts and inheritance are her own property.

Though the docs don't list a date of separation, they show Erika requested a divorce due to irreconcilable differences, after she married the powerful lawyer on January 7, 2000.