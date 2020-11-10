Inside Kristin Cavallari's L.A. Date Night With Jeff Dye

Another month, another city, another Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye outing.
Back in October, the newly single reality star was spotted kissing the comedian in Chicago. Almost exactly four weeks later, the Uncommon James founder and funny man crossed paths again, except this time in Los Angeles. Though they were not photographed together, the two were snapped arriving separately at West Hollywood hot spot Craig's on Monday, Nov. 9, according to The Daily Mail.
Inside, "Kristin was with two other girlfriends," one source told E! News, "and Jeff didn't stay the entire time. He sat next to Kristin and joined the table for a few hours, but then left before Kristin. It looked like Jeff joined the group casually to sit for a bit."
However, he ended up staying at the table for a "majority of the dinner," the source noted. And, judging by their behavior, it doesn't sound like either minded. "Kristin and Jeff had huge smiles on their faces and were excited to see each other," the source described. "They gave each other a huge hug and he sat right next to her. The whole table was laughing and it seemed like a fun conversation. Jeff was cracking jokes and everyone was in a great mood."
Despite a lack of PDA, "they did sit close," the source said, "and were talking to each other most of the time."
As for their status, it comes down to one word—"casual." "It's definitely casual, but they are into each other," a second source told E! News. "Kristin is loving being single and is having fun right now. She's in town for work."
The insight echoes what a source told E! News last month, reiterating that the Very Cavallari star is "having fun," "enjoying herself" and "can kiss whoever she wants."
It's essentially what Cavallari has expressed herself. "Here's what I'm doing right now. I'm going through a divorce, obviously, and I'm putting myself first," she said during an October interview on Bleav Podcast Network's On the List podcast.
"I mean, my kids—my kids will always be first," she clarified, "but beyond my kids, I'm making myself a priority right now. I don't want anything…I'm not ready to jump into a relationship, I'm not. I'm taking care of me and I'm figuring out ultimately what I'm going to want in life, and I'm going through the motions and the process of figuring that all out."