Inside Kristin Cavallari's L.A. Date Night With Jeff Dye

Related : Kristin Cavallari Calls Divorce the "Hardest Decision" She's Ever Made

Another month, another city, another Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye outing.

Back in October, the newly single reality star was spotted kissing the comedian in Chicago. Almost exactly four weeks later, the Uncommon James founder and funny man crossed paths again, except this time in Los Angeles. Though they were not photographed together, the two were snapped arriving separately at West Hollywood hot spot Craig's on Monday, Nov. 9, according to The Daily Mail.

Inside, "Kristin was with two other girlfriends," one source told E! News, "and Jeff didn't stay the entire time. He sat next to Kristin and joined the table for a few hours, but then left before Kristin. It looked like Jeff joined the group casually to sit for a bit."

However, he ended up staying at the table for a "majority of the dinner," the source noted. And, judging by their behavior, it doesn't sound like either minded. "Kristin and Jeff had huge smiles on their faces and were excited to see each other," the source described. "They gave each other a huge hug and he sat right next to her. The whole table was laughing and it seemed like a fun conversation. Jeff was cracking jokes and everyone was in a great mood."

Despite a lack of PDA, "they did sit close," the source said, "and were talking to each other most of the time."