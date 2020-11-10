Patrick Schwarzenegger Details Sister Katherine's "Tough" First Months With Baby Lyla

Related : Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcomes First Child With Chris Pratt

Patrick Schwarzenegger is sharing how his older sister Katherine Schwarzenegger is navigating motherhood in a pandemic.

She and husband Chris Pratt welcomed their daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, this August, and Patrick said the experience has been difficult for the first-time mom. On Tuesday, Nov. 10 he told Today show hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, "It's been really tough with COVID. Chris has been out filming the new Jurassic Park over in London so it's been kind of tough for Katherine."

The Echo Boomers actor added that he and his siblings, as well as mother Maria Schriver, are regularly tested for the novel virus before seeing the newborn.

Though they visit with Lyla quite often, Patrick said he's still adjusting to seeing his sister as a mom. "It still feels like it hasn't hit that she has a baby," he shared. "It's been really crazy."