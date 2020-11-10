Khloe Kardashian Answers Your Burning Question About a 2020 Kardashian Christmas Party Amid Coronavirus

When it comes to the art of the holiday party, the Kardashians reign supreme.
Over the years, the growing family has become as synonymous with over-the-top Christmas bashes as they have with reality television and makeup products. The star-studded event has become a mainstay on the Kardashian-Jenner social calendar, one that gives the siblings an opportunity to end the year on a lavish note with famous friends and loved ones while dressed to the nines and coordinating with their kiddos.
While fans often get to relive the festivities on their social media feeds, 2020 poses a unique dilemma to the tradition: Will the Kardashian Christmas party happen amid the coronavirus pandemic?
Since group gatherings and unmasked faces are considered health hazards as the virus continues to spread, one fan realized the circumstances might get in the way of a jolly party. As the panicked fan tweeted, "OMG i just realized..... is the Kardash/Jenner Christmas party getting cancelled this year ????"
After mere minutes, Khloe Kardashian was there with an answer. "I pray not!" the Good American mogul responded. "I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I'm totally fine with that! But we're definitely celebrating Christmas!"
In fact, it sounds like the star had a few options in mind for a more scaled-back soirée. "It will just have to be small and safe," she added. "Maybe do rapid testing before We have to think of what is safest."
If Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner's recent birthday celebrations have been any indication, the family should brace for flack however the event unfolds. In October, Kim chartered a luxury jet and flew family and friends to a private island in honor of her 40th birthday, sparking public criticism as countries are facing renewed lockdowns to halt the increasing spread of the virus.
"This year is a frustrating year—I get it," Khloe acknowledged in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres after the trip. "I think there's so many frustrations going on for everybody, but also it's her 40th and this is something that she really wanted to do. For us, it was such a nice thing."
Explaining how it was both safe and beneficial for the staff who hosted the group, Khloe defended the trip. "Being there, like with all the precautions and everything that we took and being there and how grateful everybody was for the tourism aspect of it and how so many people said that we were their first party or guest that they've had in months and what it's done for them to be able to pay their bills or to do stuff for their family," she said. "Just hearing those messages when we were there—we felt really good and we felt so safe and we did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it."
Next on the list of burning questions: Will the Kardashians have a joint Christmas card? *Tweets Khloe*