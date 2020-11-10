Wentworth MillerKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos
Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker Tease What's to Come for the 2020 CMA Awards

What's to come for country music's biggest night?

On Tuesday, Nov. 10's all-new Daily Pop, E!'s Carissa Culiner caught up with 2020 CMA Awards co-hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker and got a taste of what's to come for Wednesday's show. And, according to the "Wagon Wheel" singer, he thought the co-hosting gig was a joke at first.

"You know, Reba's done it so many times and she's so great at it," Darius started off. "And I got a phone call from our manager asking me if I wanted to host the CMAs, and part of me thought he was kidding."

Yet, knowing their manager, Darius quickly realized this was a serious offer.

"He doesn't kid…so I knew he was serious," he added. "And I was truly blown away."

While the audience won't be as large due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Reba assured Daily Pop viewers that they will be performing to a live crowd.

Reba McEntire's Best Looks

"Well, we will have people sitting around tables, yes. We'll have the performers, the presenters," Reba explained. "So, we'll have people to talk to and visit with [and] perform to. And it will be our country music family."

ABC/Alysse Gafkjen

Although the "Turn on the Radio" singer acknowledged that the award show "will be different," they plan to "roll with it."

In regard to what the co-hosts have planned, Reba and Darius stayed somewhat coy, but confirmed that they will be performing a number together.

Darius shared, "It's gonna be really special and it's definitely gonna be…a song."

Upon hearing this, Reba quipped, "Together, we're gonna sing together."

For all of this and more, including an update on Reba's quarantine life, watch the full interview above.

What are you looking forward to most at the CMA Awards? Be sure to let us know.

The CMA Awards will be broadcast live from Nashville on ABC from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on Nov. 11.

See the full list of nominations here!

