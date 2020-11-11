How Maren Morris Overcame a Canceled Tour and Postpartum Depression to Emerge Stronger Than Ever

Related : Maren Morris Gives Birth to Her First Child

It's hard to pinpoint the precise moment Maren Morris realized that trying to plan any aspect of motherhood was, as she said, "a fool's errand."

But we'd guess it came at some point on March 23 when her 30-hour labor got "pretty gnarly," as she put it in a September interview on CBS This Morning. That's when doctors informed her and husband Ryan Hurd that their son remained stubbornly breech and would require a c-section to deliver.

"It was just such an amazing experience to watch a human come into the world and to watch my wife do that," Hurd recalled on The Bobby Bones Show in August. "It was a lot of work and it's scary when you come down to the end of it and realize that you've got to go do it the way you didn't plan on doing it."

Like, at all. With Hayes Andrew Hurd's entree into the world coinciding with the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, they spent those first days as a family of three in a largely empty maternity ward that was "really weird and eerie," Morris added.