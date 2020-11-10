Wentworth MillerKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Harry Potter's Rupert Grint Joins Instagram and Reveals Name of His Baby Girl

Six months after welcoming a baby girl with Georgia Groome, Rupert Grint joined Instagram to share the moniker of their first child. Scroll on to see the Harry Potter star's sweet post.

Welcome, Mr. Weasley.

Rupert Grint has become the latest celebrity to join Instagram! The Harry Potter star announced his arrival on the social media platform on Tuesday, Nov. 10. For his first post, the new dad shared an extra special photo with his fans: a picture of his baby girl. "Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!" the 32-year-old captioned the sweet snap. "Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert."

As fans may recall, Rupert and girlfriend Georgia Groome announced the arrival of Wednesday, their first child together, in May. "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl," the couple's rep told E! News in a statement at the time. "We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

It was just a month earlier that the couple officially shared their pregnancy news with the world. After Georgia was spotted out with a baby bump, the couple's rep confirmed to E! News, "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time."

While the private stars like to keep their personal life out of the spotlight, it seems as though Rupert is excited to take on Instagram. Just hours after joining the social media platform, the actor has already amassed over 1 million followers.

Additionally, Rupert has received a flood of comments from fans and friends, including his former co-star Tom Felton. "Welcome Weasley , it's about time," he wrote. "Love to Wednesday xx."

According to his Instagram page, Rupert is only following 16 people. So who made the cut? Georgia, Tom, David Attenborough, and of course, Emma Watson. As for his profile photo, Rupert chose a magical photo of Harry Potter's Maggie Smith kissing him on the cheek.

