Chloe x Halle to Perform at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards, Tiffany Haddish & More to Present

Related : 2020 E! People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards will be a star-studded affair!

E! just announced an exciting new list of presenters and performers for the pop culture event of the year, which will air live this Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. on E!.

Chart-topping duo Chloe x Halle will perform during this Sunday's 2020 PCAs, joining previously announced PCAs performer Justin Bieber. Both acts will wow fans across the globe when they take the stage to perform their hit songs.

As for other famous faces set to make appearances during Sunday's show, this year's PCAs presenters will include social media influencer and star of the upcoming film He's All That Addison Rae, Alison Brie from the upcoming film Happiest Season, Rebecca star Armie Hammer, recording artist, Bebe Rexha, star of NBC's Good Girls Christina Hendricks, 2020 PCAs nominee Jameela Jamil from The Misery Index, WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn, recording artist Machine Gun Kelly, singer and star of the film Feel the Beat Sofia Carson, PCAs-nominated star of Like a Boss Tiffany Haddish and recording artist Tyler, the Creator.