Harry & MeganGossip GirlKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Rebel Wilson Says She Suffered From "Emotional Eating" Prior to Weight Loss Transformation

During a new interview with Drew Barrymore, Rebel Wilson explained how she previously suffered from “emotional eating” prior to kicking off her health transformation.

By Mona Thomas Nov 10, 2020 5:41 PMTags
Drew BarrymoreWeight LossCelebritiesRebel Wilson
Related: Rebel Wilson Shares Year of Health Weight Loss Update

For Rebel Wilson, 2020 has been a transformative year in more ways than one.

During the Nov. 10 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Pitch Perfect actress detailed why she decided to start a "year of health" following her 40th birthday in March. 

"I was going all around the world, jet setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar that was kind of my vice. I have a very sweet tooth, I love desserts," The Hustle star explained to Drew Barrymore. "I've tried, like so many women out there, fads and diets and things before and I'm like, ‘I need to do a really holistic approach this time.' I think what I mainly suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally. There is a lot of stress that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was just like eating donuts."

She continued, "So I was working on the mental side of things of why was I doing that and why was I not valuing myself and having better self-worth. And then, also on the nutritional side my diet was mainly all carbs, which are delicious, but for my body type I needed to eat more protein."

photos
Rebel Wilson's Best Looks

Rebel, who has lost around 40 pounds amid her journey, says she's is aiming "to lose a few more" as she also takes more control of her career and business moves.

Trending Stories

1

Inside the Truly Bizarre Aftermath of Brittany Murphy's Sudden Death

2

Jon Gosselin Claims Kate Is Alienating Him From His Kids

3
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian & Family Reacted to Larsa Pippen Tell-All Interview

"I love my curves and stuff, I don't think I'll ever go too skinny but I feel so much healthier," she smiled. "And I don't know whether it's a thing with ladies when you turn 40, I feel like I really have come into my own now and not just with health but with my career." 

The comedian also added, "I feel more in control and I get to produce movies now which is amazing and kind of have more control of the content. I just feel like everything seems to be coming together, maybe I'm a late bloomer or something but I'm slowly getting it together."

Trending Stories

1

Inside the Truly Bizarre Aftermath of Brittany Murphy's Sudden Death

2

Jon Gosselin Claims Kate Is Alienating Him From His Kids

3
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian & Family Reacted to Larsa Pippen Tell-All Interview

4

Khloe Kardashian Considers Reconciling With Tristan on KUWTK

5

Teresa Giudice Has a New Boyfriend After Joe Giudice Divorce

Latest News

Kamala Harris' Niece Pens Powerful Essay About Her Lesson on Ambition

Rebel Wilson Suffered From "Emotional Eating" Before Year of Health

Jonathan Rhys Meyers Arrested for DUI

Inside the Truly Bizarre Aftermath of Brittany Murphy's Sudden Death

Matt James’ Season of The Bachelor Has a Premiere Date

Exclusive

Brie & Nikki Bella Reveal Buddy and Matteo's First Milestones & More

Exclusive

Whitney Way Thore on Her Shocking Split and Those Fake Romance Rumors