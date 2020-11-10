The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Finally Have Their Hometown Date

Related : "The Bachelorette" Clare Engaged! But, Is It Too Soon?

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' time on The Bachelorette may be over, but that doesn't mean they still can't go on a hometown date.

The engaged couple recently packed their bags and enjoyed some family time and fun. First, the California hairstylist gave the former football player the "ultimate tour of Sacramento." Just a few days later, it was Dale's turn to return the favor and show her around his home state of South Dakota.

Considering Clare ended her season early by breaking up with her other suitors and accepting a proposal from Dale, she guessed fans could "call this the official hometowns."

"So, we're going to check out your old home, your high school. Where else should we go you guys?" Clare asked her followers in a video posted to Instagram on Monday, Nov. 9. "Where do we go in South Dakota, Sioux Falls? Are we in Sioux Falls?"