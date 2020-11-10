Harry & MeganGossip GirlKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Megan Rapinoe Reflects on the "Perfect Moment" She Chose to Propose to Sue Bird

During a recent interview, Megan Rapinoe shared how she just knew the moment was right to propose to her longtime girlfriend Sue Bird. Scroll on to hear the touching story.

By Mona Thomas Nov 10, 2020 3:16 PMTags
SportsCouplesCelebrities
Related: Soccer Star Alex Morgan Gives Birth to Baby Girl

When you know, you just know. 

During a virtual Nov. 9 interview on The Tonight Show, Megan Rapinoe, 35, reflected on the exact moment she popped the big question to her fiancé, professional basketball player Sue Bird, 40. 

"Well, in true, typical Megan fashion, I really do plan things and I do think about them," the professional soccer player explained to host Jimmy Fallon. "I just don't actually have a plan so I had been thinking about it for a while, thinking about it really everyday for a number of months." 

She continued, "I didn't really have a special ring. I actually took one of the rings off my fingers and gave it to Sue. And I didn't know exactly when I was gonna do it, but just the perfect moment presented itself." 

Megan even noted, "It was really sweet and beautiful and spontaneous, but planned all at the same time."

photos
All the Celeb Couples Who Broke Up in Quarantine

Fans may recall, on Friday, Oct. 30, the couple announced their engagement after four years of dating. Sue and Megan shared the scenic moment on respective Instagram accounts sans a caption, with the glistening ocean and blue, cloudy sky perfectly positioned in the background. 

Trending Stories

1

Jon Gosselin Claims Kate Is Alienating Him From His Kids

2
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian & Family Reacted to Larsa Pippen Tell-All Interview

3

Bachelorette's Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Have a Hometown Date

Luckily for the athletic couple, a close friend was able to capture the picturesque shot just in time.

Though not many details were released about the exact time of the engagement or the beautiful ring—which fans noticed Sue wearing days before the announcement—it is surely a perfect way to end a year of personal wins for the iconic athletes. 

Trending Stories

1

Jon Gosselin Claims Kate Is Alienating Him From His Kids

2
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian & Family Reacted to Larsa Pippen Tell-All Interview

3

Bachelorette's Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Have a Hometown Date

4
Exclusive

Kristen Bell Reveals Why She Won't Show Her Kids' Faces Online

5

Larsa Pippen Blames Kanye West for Causing Rift With the Kardashians

Latest News

Khloe Kardashian Considers Reconciling With Tristan on KUWTK

17 Holiday Gifts to Make Your Home a Sanctuary

Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes & More to Perform at 2020 AMAs

Bachelorette's Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Have a Hometown Date

Megan Rapinoe Recalls "Perfect Moment" When She Proposed to Sue Bird

Nikki Bella Warns Mom About Difficult Stories in Her & Brie's Memoir

8 Times Tyler Perry Used His Platform to Give Back