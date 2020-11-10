Harry & MeganGossip GirlKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Nikki Bella Warns Her Mom About Difficult Stories in Her & Brie Bella's Memoir

By Allison Crist Nov 10, 2020 3:00 PMTags
TVFamilyReality TVShowsCelebritiesBrie BellaNikki BellaTotal Bellas
RETURNS NOV. 12, 9e|6p
Related: Brie & Nikki Bella's Mom Is Recovering From Bell's Palsy

A stressful situation.

In this sneak peek clip of Thursday's Total Bellas season 6 premiere, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are doing what many of us have done while stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic: videoconferencing.

More specifically, the twin sisters are catching up with their mom Kathy Colace, who, at the time the episode was filmed, had recently been diagnosed with Bell's palsy. Nikki and Brie have since divulged additional information about their mom's health journey, but in the clip, part of Kathy's face is "paralyzed," as Brie described on an episode of The Bellas Podcast

Kathy is looking at the bright side, though.

"You know what, to be honest, wearing masks going into the grocery store, it's awesome," she says in the clip. "Because nobody sees what's going on."

The Bellas' mom adds that if the paralysis winds up being permanent, she's still better off than she was "three weeks ago. But the longer I go on I think, am I gonna have a full recovery?"

photos
16 Revelations From the Bella Twins' Book Incomparable

"It's just been stressful," Kathy continues. "And that stress isn't leaving any time soon. I've got a book to read."

She's referring to Nikki and Brie's then-unreleased memoir, Incomparable

"Maybe after the book comes out, things will get better," Brie says. "Because I know, I've been really stressed with the book coming out, Nicole's been stressed, so I can only imagine how stressed you've been."

E!

Nikki chimes in, revealing that she's stressed about the book for a particular reason. 

"There's definitely a few stories that I've never shared with you before that you'll be reading for the first time," Nikki tells her mom.

E! readers almost certainly know what she's referring to. 

As previously reported, Nikki opened up about being sexually assaulted on two separate occasions in Incomparable—both of which Kathy didn't know about until she read the book.

Trending Stories

1

Jon Gosselin Claims Kate Is Alienating Him From His Kids

2
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian & Family Reacted to Larsa Pippen Tell-All Interview

3

Bachelorette's Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Have a Hometown Date

photos
Nikki Bella's Best Quotes on Family

The Total Bellas clip doesn't show any additional part of the conversation between Nikki and her mom, but hopefully, whatever's to come, helps both of them become even closer. 

Total Bellas returns Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9e|6p pm, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Jon Gosselin Claims Kate Is Alienating Him From His Kids

2
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian & Family Reacted to Larsa Pippen Tell-All Interview

3

Bachelorette's Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Have a Hometown Date

4
Exclusive

Kristen Bell Reveals Why She Won't Show Her Kids' Faces Online

5

Larsa Pippen Blames Kanye West for Causing Rift With the Kardashians

Latest News

Khloe Kardashian Considers Reconciling With Tristan on KUWTK

17 Holiday Gifts to Make Your Home a Sanctuary

Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes & More to Perform at 2020 AMAs

Bachelorette's Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Have a Hometown Date

Megan Rapinoe Recalls "Perfect Moment" When She Proposed to Sue Bird

Nikki Bella Warns Mom About Difficult Stories in Her & Brie's Memoir

8 Times Tyler Perry Used His Platform to Give Back