Nikki Bella Warns Her Mom About Difficult Stories in Her & Brie Bella's Memoir

A stressful situation.
In this sneak peek clip of Thursday's Total Bellas season 6 premiere, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are doing what many of us have done while stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic: videoconferencing.
More specifically, the twin sisters are catching up with their mom Kathy Colace, who, at the time the episode was filmed, had recently been diagnosed with Bell's palsy. Nikki and Brie have since divulged additional information about their mom's health journey, but in the clip, part of Kathy's face is "paralyzed," as Brie described on an episode of The Bellas Podcast.
Kathy is looking at the bright side, though.
"You know what, to be honest, wearing masks going into the grocery store, it's awesome," she says in the clip. "Because nobody sees what's going on."
The Bellas' mom adds that if the paralysis winds up being permanent, she's still better off than she was "three weeks ago. But the longer I go on I think, am I gonna have a full recovery?"
"It's just been stressful," Kathy continues. "And that stress isn't leaving any time soon. I've got a book to read."
She's referring to Nikki and Brie's then-unreleased memoir, Incomparable.
"Maybe after the book comes out, things will get better," Brie says. "Because I know, I've been really stressed with the book coming out, Nicole's been stressed, so I can only imagine how stressed you've been."
Nikki chimes in, revealing that she's stressed about the book for a particular reason.
"There's definitely a few stories that I've never shared with you before that you'll be reading for the first time," Nikki tells her mom.
E! readers almost certainly know what she's referring to.
As previously reported, Nikki opened up about being sexually assaulted on two separate occasions in Incomparable—both of which Kathy didn't know about until she read the book.
The Total Bellas clip doesn't show any additional part of the conversation between Nikki and her mom, but hopefully, whatever's to come, helps both of them become even closer.