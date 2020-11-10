Wentworth Miller Says No More Prison Break As He Doesn't Want to Play Straight Characters

Wentworth Miller is taking a stand.

The actor announced on Instagram on Sunday that he's officially retiring from playing Prison Break's Michael Scofield because he no longer wants to play straight roles.

Prison Break ran on Fox for four seasons from 2005 to 2009 and then returned for a revival season in 2017. Miller starred as Michael alongside Dominic Purcell as Michael's brother Lincoln, who needed to be broken out of prison. They both reprised their roles for season five, and Fox originally had plans for a sixth season but as of 2019, those plans were no longer in play.

Now, Miller, who came out as gay in 2013, says he never plans to play Michael again.

"I'm out. Of PB. Officially," he wrote as part of a long caption about social media bullying. "Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told)."