Jon Gosselin Reveals the Last Time He Spoke to His 6 Kids That Live With Kate Gosselin

Jon Gosselin's relationship with six of his eight children has reached its breaking point.
In a sneak peek of Gosselin's latest sit-down interview with Dr. Oz, the former reality TV star revealed that twins Cara and Mady, both 20, as well as 16-year-old Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden no longer speak to him anymore and have stopped communicating with siblings Collin and Hannah, who currently live with him and girlfriend Colleen Conrad.
In fact, Gosselin said it's been two years since he's spoken to his estranged children.
He blamed ex-wife Kate Gosselin for the lack of communication, telling The Dr. Oz Show host that "parent alienation and now sibling alienation" are the reason for their estrangement.
Jon added, "And now they're shunning Hannah and Colin." He speculated that Kate is "intervening" in the siblings' relationship, but didn't explain the possible motivation behind her alleged actions.
Additionally, he alleged that Kate doesn't speak to Hannah or Collin, nor did she contact them to share that she was selling their childhood home. The family bought the Pennsylvania farm house in 2008, when the sextuplets were just 4 years old.
Jon claimed that he learned about their former marital home being listed for $1.2 million through word of mouth, before telling Collin and Hannah the news. "I told Hannah and she was super upset," he shared. "She was pretty much upset that that was her childhood home, her mother selling it, didn't even call her to say, 'Hey, do you want any of your stuff or anything? Hey, I need to sell this house.' There is no contact."
The part-time DJ previously hinted at the growing tensions between the siblings in February, describing the family dynamic as "very tumultuous." At the time, he said Collin was not on speaking terms with his siblings but Hannah was.
Meanwhile, Kate has accused Jon of being a "violent and abusive person," particularly towards Collin. According to People, the County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child & Youth Services notified Kate of an open investigation into an alleged violent incident between Jon and Collin that took place in early September.
In a statement, Jon's rep denied the allegations. "Jon has never abused Collin," the rep shared with E! News. "No charges have been filed against him and there's no ongoing CYS investigation. Collin has endured severe trauma. Jon is a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help he needs."
In response to learning of the case, Kate told People, "I don't want my children around him. Enough is enough."
In 2018, Jon was awarded temporary sole legal and physical custody of Collin following the teen's release from an out-of-state educational program, where he had been living since 2016. Hannah also lives with him.
