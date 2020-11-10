Harry & MeganGossip GirlKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Khloe Kardashian Can't Decide If She Wants to Reconcile With Tristan Thompson on KUWTK

By Alyssa Ray Nov 10, 2020 4:00 PMTags
TVReality TVKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesShowsKhloe KardashianMalika HaqqTristan Thompson
THURSDAYS
Related: Khloe Kardashian Feels Pressure to Decide If She'll Take Tristan Back

Ready for a reconciliation?

In this clip from Thursday's season 19 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian reveals her hesitation about reuniting with ex Tristan Thompson. This topic comes about as the Good American mogul confides in BFF Malika Haqq about her friendly relationship with Tristan amid quarantine.

"We're in a really good place," Khloe starts off. "He's been super helpful and, when I was isolated, he would help with so many responsibilities."

While the former flames have become good friends, Khloe can sense that her ex wants more.

"His energy is different," she continues. "He'll like touch my shoulders or something. I'm like, 'Ok, you're getting a little too touchy. He's like, 'I just want you to know, if ever you are thinking the same thing, I'm here for you.' Basically."

Upon hearing this, Malika declares, "He's still in love with you."

Although Khloe is aware of Tristan's feelings, she's cautious to rush a reconciliation.

photos
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: Romance Rewind

"I feel a little more pressured. Even my family's like, 'So, are you guys sleeping together or not?' I'm like, 'No, we're not,'" Khloe sounds off. "He's never said, 'I need an answer.' But, I always feel like he needs an answer as to like what we are doing."

In a confessional, Khloe confirms that, while she does feel some pressure, her ex has never issued an ultimatum regarding their relationship.

"I just feel like it's been over a year since we broke up and, now that we're hanging out more, I can tell he's getting antsy," she relays to the KUWTK camera.

E!

Continuing in her conversation with Malika, Khloe reveals she wishes that she had a "definitive answer on [her] end."

"I wish I either said, 'All these feelings for Tristan, I just am afraid' or 'Gosh, I don't have any feelings,'" the mother of one comments. "I don't even know how to get a feeling back. Any feeling."

Per Malika, Khloe may just be "scared" and "blocking out [her] feelings" in order to protect herself.

Trending Stories

1

Inside the Truly Bizarre Aftermath of Brittany Murphy's Sudden Death

2

Jon Gosselin Claims Kate Is Alienating Him From His Kids

3
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian & Family Reacted to Larsa Pippen Tell-All Interview

photos
Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

"I 100 percent have a block up, but who wouldn't?" Khloe says later on. "Every relationship I go in to, they're always disappointing and f--ked up. So, I have every reason to be guarded. I have every reason to have these bricks up and layers."

Yet, Khloe hopes someone will care enough to "take those bricks down, brick by brick."

Here's looking at you, Tristan.

Related: Khloe Kardashian's Funny Clap Back at Pregnancy Rumors

Binge past episodes of KUWTK on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians THURSDAYS

Trending Stories

1

Inside the Truly Bizarre Aftermath of Brittany Murphy's Sudden Death

2

Jon Gosselin Claims Kate Is Alienating Him From His Kids

3
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian & Family Reacted to Larsa Pippen Tell-All Interview

4

Teresa Giudice Has a New Boyfriend After Joe Giudice Divorce

5

Bachelorette's Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Have a Hometown Date

Latest News

Kamala Harris' Niece Pens Powerful Essay About Her Lesson on Ambition

Rebel Wilson Suffered From "Emotional Eating" Before Year of Health

Jonathan Rhys Meyers Arrested for DUI

Inside the Truly Bizarre Aftermath of Brittany Murphy's Sudden Death

Matt James’ Season of The Bachelor Has a Premiere Date

Exclusive

Brie & Nikki Bella Reveal Buddy and Matteo's First Milestones & More

Exclusive

Whitney Way Thore on Her Shocking Split and Those Fake Romance Rumors