Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of “Incredibly Empathetic” Daughter Luna After Receiving Baby Jack’s Ashes

Chrissy Teigen is teaching her daughter Luna about unbearable loss with a little help from a Teddy bear.
The mom shared two videos of a temporary shrine at home that included the ashes of her and husband John Legend's baby, Jack, who passed away in September after Chrissy suffered a pregnancy loss.
On Monday, Nov. 9, Chrissy posted a video showing a white box with Jack's ashes next to a stuffed bear with a purple bow. She explained, "This is the cutest, most beautiful thing I have ever seen. We just got baby Jack's ashes back, so they're in here for now with some blessed, holy tie string."
The 34-year-old continued, "And Luna put a little therapy bear around him and the best part is I came down and she gave him a piece of her favorite snack, a tiny piece of Pirate's Booty... She's amazing."
Another video featured 4-year-old Luna petting the Teddy bear and saying, "Hi guys. Hi, this is baby Jack, and I'm Teddy. I'm Luna. How are you doing today?"
Chrissy acknowledged that her videos of the ashes could be seen as "weird," but she wanted to post them to always remember "my incredibly empathetic little mini." She wrote on Instagram, "life is infinitely better with her in it."
The model and cookbook author also said she's been thinking a lot about Jack today. She added, "our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really. we try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way."
Chrissy was so open, in fact, that she penned a powerful essay about pregnancy loss last month.
Monday's grounding and personal moment for the mother-daughter duo followed the family's emotional rollercoaster of a weekend. On Saturday, Chrissy and John drove through West Hollywood to celebrate the U.S. election results with their fans. The parents made their political activism a family affair, bringing both Luna and son Miles, 2, onstage at Joe Biden's rally in Pennsylvania ahead of Election Day.
