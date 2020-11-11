Emily Simpson's Holiday Gift Guide Has the Perfect Presents for Mom

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

At Emily Simpson's house, the holidays are a big deal.

The countdown is officially on for the Christmas season and one Real Housewives of Orange County star has a full plate with her children.

"This holiday season, I'm looking forward to decorating, making holiday cookies and listening to holiday music with my kids," the Bravo star exclusively shared with E! News. "I love listening to holiday music while I make cookies or sweet potato muffins as I watch my kids put the ornaments only on the bottom half of the tree, which I'll rearrange and fix later while they are in bed. It's a magical time of year and I can't wait!"

For her holiday gift guide, Emily chose to spotlight products like skincare and leggings that any mom would love to find under the tree. And as the shopping season kicks into high gear, the licensed attorney is counting her blessings.

"This holiday season, I'm most thankful for our health and happiness," Emily reflected. "Despite the challenges that we have faced in 2020, we have focused on spending a lot more time together as a family, being more active and health conscious and doing more active outdoor things together."