How SNL Perfectly Recreated Kamala Harris' White Pantsuit With Just Minutes to Spare

Related : Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

After more than 30 years on air, Saturday Night Live has accumulated quite the wardrobe, with nearly every piece of clothing one could need.

But even with their massive collection, the show's wardrobe team still scrambled to recreate Vice President Elect Kamala Harris' ensemble from her Saturday night acceptance speech in Delaware. As SNL producer and costume designer Tom Broecker and wardrobe supervisor Dale Richards told PopSugar, their work began around 8:30 p.m., when Kamala took the stage ahead of President Elect Joe Biden in her cream-colored suit by Carolina Herrera.

Tom recalled, "My assistant started capturing screen grabs of everything [Harris] was wearing so we could get all the details right—the shoes, the jewelry, the hair, makeup, blouse, and the suit. By 9 p.m. we had pulled all the 'research' photos together and started looking through our stock to see if there was anything that could work. Every store in the city had been closed for hours. There was no way to shop this look anywhere, except in our back rooms."

They were in luck though, having bought a white suit from a suit supplier the year prior for a skit in which Cecily Strong played Melania Trump.