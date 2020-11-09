Larsa Pippen Blames Kanye West for Causing Her Rift With the Kardashians

Related : Larsa Pippen Blames Kanye For Kim K. Friendship Demise

Larsa Pippen is speaking out about where she stands with the Kardashians for the first time publicly.

The 46-year-old star shared her take on why they drifted apart during the Nov. 9 episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast.

Earlier this year, fans noticed that Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian had unfollowed their longtime friend and that Larsa had unfollowed them as well.

While Larsa admitted she and Kim "clearly have a different type of relationship" than they did in the past, the former Real Housewives star claimed she couldn't pinpoint an incident that caused the rift. Larsa did, however, seem to suggest that Kanye West played a role.

"I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he, you know, he really didn't trust anyone with Kim," she said. "So, I feel like I was the person that was like, 'Oh, like, don't be so close to her because you're so close to her' that, you know, that kind of had something to do with it."

Despite Larsa's side of the story, a source close to Kim and her family painted an entirely different, less dramatic picture of what really went down.