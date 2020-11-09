What's Really Going On Between Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin—And How Sofia Richie Feels

New couple alert?! Not so fast...

Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin sparked romance rumors after they were spotted in Montecito, Calif. over the weekend.

While the duo didn't make an appearance on each other's Instagram Stories, they both uploaded several snaps of their dinner date. However, at this time, it appears the two have since deleted their posts.

An insider close to the Flip It Like Disick star tells E! News, "Scott and Amelia took a day date to Santa Barbara over the weekend. They were at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel and ate at Tre Luna restaurant for dinner."

But before relationship rumors spread any further, the insider points out that Scott's feelings for the 19-year-old model are "very casual."

"He thinks she is super cute and they had a good time together, but Scott is having fun and is not committing to anyone," the insider notes. "He is enjoying being single and getting to know new people. He's in a good place right now."