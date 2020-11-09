Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Tests Positive for Coronavirus Ahead of CMA Awards

Tyler Hubbard is looking on the bright side amid a coronavirus diagnosis.
A famous half of the country duo Florida Georgia Line, Tyler revealed to fans on Monday, Nov. 9, that he has coronavirus—or as he put it, "got the Rona." The 33-year-old dad of three—who recently welcomed a baby boy with wife Hayley Hubbard—also shared that he is asymptomatic.
"Quarantining on bus," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Miss my family." Fortunately, he's passing the time doing something he loves: "Writing songs," the musician noted. "Thankful."
Less than two months ago amid the coronavirus pandemic, his family grew with the arrival of their newest baby, named Atlas Roy Hubbard. However, on Sunday, Nov. 8, the performer revealed to his Instagram followers that his tour bus was parked in his driveway. As he asked fans at the time, "Any ideas why I would have my tour bus parked in the drive way?"
While it's unclear what sparked his coronavirus test, Tyler is nominated at the upcoming CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 11. He and bandmate Brian Kelley are nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year, which if they win, will mark their fifth CMA Award and fourth win in that category.
The news of his diagnosis comes on the heels of another country star testing positive: Lee Brice. A representative for the artist told the AP (via Variety) that Lee is "in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms."
Following the news, the CMA Awards announced Lady A's Charles Kelley will be joining Carly Pearce to perform "I Hope You're Happy Now" during the show. The song, which Carly recorded with Lee, is nominated for Music Video of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Song of the Year.
Meanwhile, per Variety, Brice's representative told the AP Lee will be isolating at home until his doctor gives him clearance.