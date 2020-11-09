Taylor Swift Just Turned Her Cardigan Into the Ultimate Punch Line This Holiday Season

What's in your closet?
With holiday shopping in full swing, Americans are purchasing more items and keeping track of their spending. In other words, they want to know what's in their wallet. So perhaps it should come as no surprise that Capital One decided to release a brand-new commercial this week featuring the one and only Taylor Swift.
In the new ad released Nov. 9, Taylor gave fans a look inside one of her closets. "It's looking kinda chilly out today," she said. "What am I gonna wear?"
When the barn doors open and the full closet is revealed, Swifties lay eyes on an important article of clothing beloved by Taylor. "I think I'll go with cardigan," she added before picking out a piece.
As pop culture fans know, "cardigan" was one of the biggest hits on Taylor's surprise album, folklore, released in July. Taylor's eighth studio album came with little to no warning making it an even better treat for fans.
"In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness," Taylor previously wrote on Instagram. "Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory. I've told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it's up to you to pass them down."
In addition to creating a new album during quarantine, Taylor has also made a few special appearances.
Most recently, the Grammy winner appeared virtually at the 2020 CMT Awards where she presented the award for Breakthrough Album of the Year. "I was honored to win this award 13 years ago because it's voted on by fans," Taylor recalled when looking back on her hit song "Tim McGraw" back in 2007. "I can't wait to see who you've chosen this year."
She later announced that American Idol alum Gabby Barrett received the award for her song "I Hope."
As for what's next for the hitmaker? The 2020 American Music Awards are right around the corner and Taylor is nominated in multiple categories including Artist of the Year and Favorite Music Video for "cardigan."
Will she win big? Find out when the show airs on Nov. 22.