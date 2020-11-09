Let's Stay Together Star Bert Belasco Dead at 38

Let's Stay Together star Bert Belasco has passed away at the age of 38.

The actor's father Bert Belasco Sr. confirmed to TMZ that his son's body was found Nov. 8 inside a hotel room located in Richmond, Virginia.

According to family, Bert was preparing for a new movie role where he had to quarantine at a hotel before coming to set.

TMZ reported that Bert's girlfriend couldn't get a hold of him over the weekend. As a result, she asked hotel staff to check on him. Once they discovered him, authorities were called. The family is currently waiting on autopsy results, but Bert's father believes his son suffered a fatal aneurysm.

E! News has reached out to Bert's team for comment.

Soon after the news was announced, several friends and co-stars expressed their condolences online. "Heartbroken at the passing of Bert Belasco—a talented, kind young man who I had the pleasure of working with numerous times on #LetsStayTogether," Jackée Harry shared on Twitter. "Squeeze your loved ones tight! Tomorrow is never promised."