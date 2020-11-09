Bachelor Nation's Derek Peth Is Engaged to Saffron Vadher

Related : "BIP" Cast React to Derek Peth's Surprise Proposal

Derek Peth has some rosy news: He's engaged!

The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum proposed to his girlfriend, model Saffron Vadher. On Nov. 8, Peth posted an Instagram video of Vadher showing off her sparkling new ring. He also tweeted, "She said yes!!!"

While neither have said anything further about their engagement, the well-wishes have poured in for the reality star and British Vogue cover girl, including from Peth's fellow Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise contestant, Wells Adams.

"This makes me very happy," Adams wrote of the news on his Instagram Story. "Well done @pethderek. Welcome to the family @saffron!!" Adams' fiancée, Sarah Hyland, echoed the excitement, writing on her Instagram Story, "These cuties are gonna get MARRIED!!!!!!!"

Peth's personal news comes more than two years after he and Taylor Nolan—who he met on Bachelor in Paradise—broke off their engagement in June 2018.