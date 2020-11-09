Jeopardy! Winner Tears Up Thanking Alex Trebek in Episode That Aired Days Before His Death

Related : "Jeopardy!" Host Alex Trebek Dead at 80

Alex Trebeck's legacy lives on. The game show host, who died of pancreatic cancer on Sunday, Nov. 8, had a powerful impact on Jeopardy! winner Burt Thakur.

And that's exactly what the contestant told Trebeck in an episode that aired on Thursday, Nov. 5.

When asked by Trebeck if he had any family watching him on the show, Thakur got emotional.

"You know, here's a true story. I grew up... I learned English because of you," Thakur told Trebek, getting teary-eyed. "My grandfather, who raised me—I'm going to get tears right now—I used to sit on his lap and watch you every day. So it's a pretty special moment for me, man. Thank you very much."

After his Jeopardy! victory, Thakur expressed his gratitude on Twitter, writing on Nov. 5, "To win something money can't buy was an indescribable experience. To be in such a diverse contest makes me proud to be an immigrant and an #American. If you watched me, will you take a bit of my smile and joy & share that with someone? We could all use a [smile.]"