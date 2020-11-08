Princess Diana's Brother Shares Rare Childhood Photo of Late Royal

Related : "The Crown's" Princess Diana Emma Corrin Talks Pressure

Two decades after Princess Diana's death, her younger brother Charles Spencer has shared a rare photo of the late royal.

In the childhood photo, which Charles, a British nobleman, author and journalist posted to Twitter on Nov. 7, he and his sister stand outside against a rose shrub backdrop with Diana's arm over her younger brother.

Princess Diana married Prince Charles in 1981. The couple, who divorced in 1996, shared sons Prince William and Prince Harry. Though heavily scrutinized by the media and often at odds with the traditions of the royal family, Lady Di was beloved by the public and applauded for her activism, which included work with AIDS initiatives. In August 1997 Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris, leading to massive mourning around the globe.

In August, Prince William and Prince Harry revealed how they planned to honor their mother with a statue at Kensington Palace for what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1, 2021.