Prince Harry Marks Remembrance Day in L.A. After Palace Refuses to Lay Wreaths on His Behalf

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a moment to honor U.K.'s Remembrance Day.

The couple, who moved to California earlier this year, celebrated the British holiday in their own special way on Sunday, Nov. 11. According to the pair's spokesperson, they "privately visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery earlier today... to pay tribute to those who have served and to those who gave their lives."

The spokesperson mentioned "it was important" for the couple to commemorate Remembrance Day, which is an event that recognizes the 1918 armistice that ended World War I. The annual celebration traditionally involves laying wreaths to honor those who lost their lives in the U.K.'s military.

Prince Harry, who served in the Army for a decade and earned the title of Major Wales, laid his own wreath that featured a special message.

"To all of those who have served and are serving," he wrote, per his spokesperson. "Thank you."