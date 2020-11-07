Chris Harrison Reveals How He and Bachelorette Producers Really Felt About Clare Crawley's Exit

Related : Chris Harrison on Tayshia's Involvement on "The Bachelorette"

Chris Harrison is setting the record straight about Clare Crawley's shocking exit from The Bachelorette.

It's no secret the 39-year-old star chose contestant Dale Moss to be her future husband. In episode four of season 16, the former football player expressed he had the same feelings as Clare and ended up getting down on one knee.

Dale proposed to The Bachelorette star, saying, "From the moment I stepped out of the limo, this was special. I know you and... we both felt it immediately. There was absolutely no denying it."

"I know without a shadow of a doubt that you would go to the end of the earth for me and I'm so grateful for that," he continued. "I want to make you happy each and every day so with that being said, Clare, will you marry me?" Her answer? A resounding "Yes."

But before Clare got her fairytale ending, she hinted that her Bachelorette departure was anything but sweet. Last month, she "liked" a tweet that suggested ABC's production team tried to "force" her out.