Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Make First Public Appearance Since The Bachelorette Engagement

There they are!
The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and her fiancé Dale Moss packed on the PDA while making their first public appearance together following his on-air proposal and her premature exit from the show on Thursday's episode. The two were photographed holding hands and kissing while strolling together in her hometown of Sacramento, Calif. on Friday, Nov. 6. Crawley, 39, wore what appeared to be her 4.5-carat diamond Neil Lane engagement ring, as seen in pictures posted by the Daily Mail.
Crawley also posted on her Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 7, a video of her and Moss in a car, having fun with a voice changer filter. She wrote, "Grabbing our first coffee together."
E! News learned in August that Crawley would depart this 16th season of The Bachelorette prematurely because she had picked a suitor early on during filming. From the first episode, Crawley appeared particularly close with Moss, 32, and on Thursday's episode, the fourth of the season, he proposed to her and the two left the show as a couple.
Earlier this week, Crawley was photographed wearing a diamond ring while walking alone in Sacramento, further fueling engagement speculation.
On Friday, Nov. 6, a day after the big Bacherlorette engagement reveal, Crawley told Good Morning America that the proposal "happened a few months ago, but it's still so fresh," adding, "I could not be more excited."
While Crawley and Moss tried to keep their real-life relationship secret until their Bachelorette season began airing in October, some friends were in the know.
On Friday, former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay shared a photo of her and husband Bryan Abasolo with Crawley and Mosson her Instagram. She wrote, "My girl @clarecrawley followed her heart against all odds and outside opinions. She trusted and believed in herself! That's a lesson we could all learn from and follow. Congrats @dalemoss13 and @clarecrawley and I wish you a lifetime of joy, success, and love."
Another alum from The Bachelorette, DeAnna Pappas, who recently made a guest appearance on this recent season the show, shared a photo of her and husband Stephen Stagliano with Crawley and Moss on her Instagram on Friday.
"Stephen & I had the pleasure of joining these 2 love birds for dinner one night," she wrote. "We planned to only stay for an hour & a 1/2, but managed to stay for 3+ hours because we loved the time talking & sharing with these two friends! PLUS, Stephen has a major man crush on @dalemoss13."
But despite the love from friends, Crawley's relationship with Moss has drawn some criticism from fans. She addressed it on social media and on Good Morning America.
"I'd be lying if I said it's been easy because I'm human," Crawley said on the show. "The things people say without knowing the full truth and without seeing exactly how things really happened and genuinely happened, it just blows my mind in a world right now where there's so much negativity and hate and hard things going on right now. Love and this type of thing should not be one of those things. So, it kind of blows me away."
Following Crawley's departure from The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise alum Tayshia Adams replaced her as the season's star.