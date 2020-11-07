2020 U.S. Presidential Election: Inside Kamala Harris' Groundbreaking, Historic Victory

Related : Election 2020: Lady Gaga, Lizzo & More Rock the Vote

"You ready to go to work?"

With one question this past August, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden set Kamala Harris on a collision course with history—first woman, first Black and first Indian-American vice president. All titles the first-term United States Senator from California claimed Nov. 7, when she and the former vice president, 77, collected enough states to notch an electoral college victory.

Safe to say her resume is getting just a wee bit crowded.

First Black woman in California to be elected district attorney. First Black woman to serve as California's attorney general. Second Black woman and first South Asian American to serve in the Senate. Now, steps away from the Oval Office. These are descriptors most children can't begin to fathom. Fortunately, the 56-year-old, who grew up the eldest daughter of two civil rights-minded immigrants in Oakland, Calif., had a mom who always dreamed big.