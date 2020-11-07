2020 Election: Joe Biden Elected 46th President, Defeats Donald Trump

Related : Election 2020: Lady Gaga, Lizzo & More Rock the Vote

America has chosen Joe Biden to be the 46th President of the United States.

NBC News projects that the former Vice President won the 2020 election with 272 electoral votes. He is joined in his celebration by Vice President Elect Kamala Harris, who will make history as the first female vice president, as well as the first Black and South Asian American vice president.

Early Wednesday Nov. 4, Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon told reporters, "Joe Biden is on track to win this election and he will be the next president of the United States."

Their prediction came true later after found himself pushing ahead in swing states such as Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Michigan and Wisconsin. And on Saturday, Nov. 7, NBC News reported Biden had won Pennsylvania, giving him to the necessary 270 electoral votes—and the White House.

He defeats incumbent President Donald Trump, who previously said he was victorious if "you count the legal votes."